Bhubaneswar: Despite the Odisha government’s stated focus on improving school infrastructure and enhancing the quality of education, as many as 1,898 government schools in the state are still functioning with just a single classroom.

Data revealed ahead of State Budget 2026–27

The startling figure came to light through a statement made in the Odisha Legislative Assembly ahead of the presentation of the State Budget for 2026–27. Even more than seven decades after India’s Independence, the problem persists across all 30 districts of Odisha, highlighting structural gaps in the public education system.

Replying to a question raised by Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous of the Congress, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond presented detailed district-wise and block-wise data on government schools where more than one class is being conducted in a single classroom.

Koraput worst affected with highest number of single-classroom schools

As per the data placed in the House, Koraput tops the list with the highest number of single-classroom schools. The district has 234 schools where all classes are being conducted in just one room. It is followed by Rayagada with 209 such schools, Balangir with 151, Kalahandi with 146, and Mayurbhanj with 120 schools operating with a single classroom.

On the other end of the spectrum, Jharsuguda reported just one such school, while Jagatsinghpur has nine schools functioning with only one classroom.

Here's the district-wise list of government schools where more than one class is being conducted in a single classroom:

District No. of Govt schools having single classroom Angul 21 Balasore 23 Bargarh 36 Bhadrak 14 Balangir 151 Boudh 42 Cuttack 41 Deogarh 10 Dhenkanal 22 Gajapati 68 Ganjam 108 Jagatsinghpur 9 Jajpur 25 Jharsuguda 1 Kalahandi 146 Kandhamal 12 Kendrapara 63 Keonjhar 90 Khordha 19 Koraput 234 Malkangiri 99 Puri 84 Nuapada 23 Nayagarh 31 Nabarangpur 80 Mayurbhanj 120 Sundargarh 27 Sonepur 62 Sambalpur 28 Rayagada 209

The disclosure has raised concerns about the learning environment in state-run schools, particularly in rural and remote areas, where space constraints directly affect teaching quality and student engagement.

Addressing concerns over staff shortages, the minister informed the House that the government is taking steps to fill vacant teaching posts through promotions and direct recruitment in a phased manner. He said the process is underway to strengthen the school education system and improve classroom conditions across the state.

The revelation comes at a time when the government is preparing to outline its financial and policy priorities in the upcoming budget, with education expected to remain a key focus area.