Balasore: In a major crackdown, the Forest Department has uncovered an organised hunting and illegal wildlife meat trade racket operating within the Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha's Balasore district and arrested nine persons in this connection. While three poachers were initially arrested from the Panchalingeswar beat area, six others were recently nabbed in connection with incidents of illegal hunting and trade of wild animal meat inside the protected forest area.The arrested persons include Kati Singh and Mangal Singh of Shyamsundarpur area, Nath Singh of Kantabania besides Jayant Mallik and Bipin Mallik of Mughunipur village.

Weapons and materials such as pangolin scales, elephant tusks, and other tools used for hunting have been recovered from their possession. In the previous arrest, A sharp-edged axe and the carcass of a dead barking deer had been seized from the poachers.

Targeted operations led to arrests

The investigation gained momentum after critical evidence recovered from a seized mobile phone of a poacher revealed links to other accused persons, leading to a series of arrests in connection with the same case.

The significant breakthrough comes close on the heels of installation of AI-enabled cameras in the santuary as part of wildlife protection measures last week.

As part of the initial rollout, thirty AI-enabled surveillance cameras were set up to boost real-time surveillance in sensitive areas of the sanctuary. Forest officials informed that the cameras, which are capable of capturing video footage within a one-kilometre radius, would immediately detect any poacher attempting to enter the area and alert authorities of any suspicious movement.

Addressing mediapersons, ACF Kuldiha range Diganta Shobhan Chand informed that the arrests were possible due to the AI-enabled cameras. Though the crackdown highlights unabated poaching activities inside the sanctuary, the advanced monitoring system will help dismantle wldlife crime networks prevalent in the area.

