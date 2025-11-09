Nuapada: The high-voltage campaign for the Nuapada Assembly bypoll in Odisha will conclude today, following which the mandatory 48-hour silence period will come into effect from 4 PM.

With campaigning set to end this evening, candidates and party workers are making last-minute efforts to reach out to voters across the constituency.

As per the directive of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha, strict guidelines will be enforced during the silence period — the 48 hours preceding the close of polling — for the Nuapada bypoll scheduled on November 11 (Tuesday).

Key Restrictions During Silence Period

Exit of Outside Party Workers:

Political leaders, functionaries and campaigners brought from outside the Nuapada Assembly constituency must leave the area once campaigning ends.

Intensified Monitoring & Checks:

The District Election Officer and Superintendent of Police have been instructed to:

• conduct checks at community halls, Kalyan Mandaps and similar facilities to ensure no outside party workers stay back

• scrutinize lodges and guest houses to track occupants

• set up border check-posts to monitor vehicle movement into the constituency

• verify identities of individuals entering the area to ensure they are genuine voters

Ban on Public Campaigning:

Public meetings, rallies, loudspeaker announcements, and door-to-door campaigning will be prohibited during the silence period.

Media Restrictions:

Paid news, political advertisements, and mass media campaigning — including TV, radio, print, and cable networks — are restricted.

Social Media & Digital Limits:

Online campaigning, bulk messaging, and political outreach through social media platforms will be barred. The CEO urged digital restraint to help maintain a calm atmosphere enabling voters to make informed choices without undue influence.

Polling for the Nuapada by-election will be held on November 11, and counting will take place on November 14.