Boudh: In a tragic mishap, at least three persons died while over 10 others sustained critical injuries following a deadly collision between a pickup van and Hyva truck on Boudh-Kandhamal border in Odisha late on Wednesday. The accident took place in Luising ghat within Ghantapada police limits late in the night.

As per reports, a pick-up van carrying 15 daily wage labourers was heading towards Baragaon in Kantamal when a Hyva truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into the vehicle. The workers onboard the van were returning home after road repair work in Kandhamal when the accident took place.

Hyva driver lost control leading to collision

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Hyva truck driver could not regulate the speed and lost control of the vehicle leading to the crash. The collision was so severe that two workers were killed on the spot. Later, another worker succumbed taking the death toll to three. Atleast 10 others sustained critical injuries.

Local BSF personnel, fire services and police reached the spot on getting information and started rescue operations immediately. The injured victims were rushed to Kantamal hospital for treatment. Sources said the workers were from Kuchinda, Sambalpur.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem. Verification of identities of the deceased is still underway. The vehicles have been seized and probe has been initiated to assess the circumstances leading to the accident, police informed.

