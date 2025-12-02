Koraput/Borigumma: At least 35 students were taken ill due to suspected food poisoning at a government school in Borigumma block of Odisha's Koraput district here today. The students were admitted to the local community health centre (CHC) after they complained of severe stomach ache.

As per reports, around 41 inmates of PM Shri School hostel in Siribeda fell sick after having their dinner on Monday night. The students went to bed after their meal when at around 9.30 pm, many of them started experiencing abdominal pain. Soon, many more students reported similar symptoms. They informed the hostel warden after which headmaster Kulamani Jena arranged three vehicles and immediately shifted the 35 affected boarders to Borigumma Medical Centre for treatment.

Medical team begins probe into incident

Meanwhile, medical teams from Borigumma and Ramagiri visited the school hostel and examined the remaining six students who had stayed back. Doctors stated that the exact cause of the illness will be confirmed only after medical examination.

With dozens of students falling ill at once, the incident has raised serious questions about hostel safety and food standards. Officials have pledged a thorough investigation, but parents and local residents insist that stricter monitoring and regular inspections are urgently needed to prevent such lapses.

