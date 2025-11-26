Malkangiri: Protests erupted in MV-79 area of Odisha's Malkangiri district as irate villagers demanded death penalty for a man accused of child sexual abuse after he was finally nabbed by police on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Naren Ray (47), had been absconding after allegedly raping three minor children a few days back.

As per reports, three minor children had stepped out of their homes and were playing outside on Sunday afternoon when Ray approached them. He then allegedly offered them chips and chocolates, luring the kids to come over to his place. When the children took the bait and followed him, Ray first asked them to come inside and help him sweep the floor. As soon as the minors entered, he locked up the house from inside and raped them. After sexually abusing them for over two hours, he dropped the children and warned them of dire consequence if they disclosed the matter to anyone. Ray then fled the scene.

Police begin probe, nab accused two days after filing of complaint

The following day, one of the minor victims complained of severe pain in her genitals while urinating. Suspecting foul play, her parents approached the police where the child finally opened up about the incident. She claimed that the accused brutally abused them sexually for over two hours between 4 pm and 6 pm before dumping the trio at their playing spot. They kept screaming but no once heard them as the neighbourhood was isolated, she confided in the report.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, police registered a case and a team led by IIC Chandrakant Dandi arrived at the spot to initiate a probe. After searching for around two days, Ray was finally nabbed from a jungle in MV-126 on Tuesday.

Following his arrest, subsequent investigation revealed that Ray used to work with an Andhra Pradesh-based contractor. His family lived in the neighbouring state. A few days back, he had returned to his village and was living alone. "The accused has been arrested. He will be court-forwarded today," police informed.

