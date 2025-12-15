Baripada/Baisinga: A chilling reminder of the growing menace of wildlife crime has emerged from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district where a female elephant sustained grievous injuries after allegedly consuming food planted with explosives. The jumbo is currently battling for her life and is critical due to severe infection. The incident, which took place in Betnoti forest range in the district a few days back, came to light recently.

Preliminary assessment suggested that the blast inside its mouth caused severe trauma as the animal's tongue has been torn apart.

As per reports, villagers spotted the injured elephant in Chuapada jungle and alerted forest officials who immediately arrived at the spot. They then tranquilised and shifted the animal to the Talabandh Range office under the North Division of the Similipal Tiger Reserve, where it is undergoing intensive treatment.

Official sources said it is suspected that explosives were deliberately concealed in food—either to trap wild boar or to protect crops from elephant raids—leading to the blast when the elephant consumed it.

Incident sparks outrage

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and concern across various quarters. Former Honorary Wildlife Warden Bhanumitra Acharya termed the act of feeding explosives to elephants a “heinous and punishable crime” and urged the Forest department to treat the matter with utmost seriousness.

Similipal Tiger Reserve Field Director Prakash Chand Gogineni confirmed the severity of the injuries, stating that the elephant has suffered deep oral wounds and lost nearly one-third of her tongue. “A thorough investigation is underway, and stringent action will be taken against those found responsible,” he told mediapersons.

The incident once again underscores the alarming rise in human–wildlife conflict and the brutal methods increasingly being used, posing a grave threat to India’s already vulnerable wildlife.

