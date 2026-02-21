Angul: Two persons were killed and another critically injured after a car rammed into the rear of a truck on National Highway 55 in Odisha's Angul district on Friday. The mishap took place late at night near Maratira under Jarapada police limits. The deceased have been identified as Amit Sahu, district secretary of the student wing of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bhishma Das. Both were residents of the Talcher area.

As per reports, the occupants were returning after attending a wedding feast when the car crashed into the back of a truck near the highway stretch, leading to severe damage to the vehicle. All three occupants were rescued from the mangled car and rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Angul.

Third victim, critical, shifted to Cuttack

However, doctors declared two of them dead upon arrival. The third victim, who sustained critical injuries, was later shifted to Cuttack for advanced medical treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the hospital mortuary. Following the tragic incident, several BJD leaders and party workers gathered at the Angul District Headquarters Hospital.

Police have begun an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident. They have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, including whether overspeeding or poor visibility played a role in the late-night collision.

