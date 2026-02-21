Overcoming disability and financial struggles

Sambalpur: Mohammad Sarwar Ali, a resident of Motijharan area in Sambalpur town, was born with a disability affecting both legs. Despite facing economic hardships that forced him to leave studies in Class VIII, he has turned his determination and talent into a path of success in wheelchair cricket.

Representing Odisha on the national stage

Sarwar Ali has been selected to represent Odisha in the 5th National Wheelchair Cricket Championship 2026, to be held in Gullapalli, Andhra Pradesh, starting February 23. He previously practiced cricket in Sambalpur, sharing videos of his gameplay with Abhaya Jena, captain of the Odisha Wheelchair Cricket Team, which led to his earlier recognition at an event held in Jajpur last year.

Struggling for equipment, working to support his sport

Coming from a low-income family, Sarwar Ali could not afford proper sports equipment for cricket. He currently works at a fruit stall to fund his participation. He borrows necessary items like bats, balls, gloves, helmets, pads, and other protective gear from friends. To secure support for sports gear, he approached the district collector’s office, submitting a petition through ADM Ashok Kumar Bhoi, who has assured steps will be taken to provide assistance in the coming days.

Inspiring others through determination

Sarwar Ali’s journey demonstrates that physical limitations and financial difficulties do not prevent one from achieving excellence. As the first divyang wheelchair cricketer from Sambalpur district to be selected for the national tournament, he has become a source of inspiration for many aspiring athletes.