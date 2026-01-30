Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has rejected the petition filed by popular Ollywood actor Anubhav Mohanty challenging the charge framing by a lower court in a dowry harassment case filed by his former wife, actress Varsha Priyadarshini. With this order, the criminal proceedings against Anubhav Mohanty will continue.

Upholding the lower court’s charge frame, the High Court ruled that the trial in the dowry harassment case will proceed against Anubhav Mohanty and his co-accused, Khageswar. The court dismissed Mohanty’s contention that the criminal case was not maintainable as he had already succeeded in a domestic violence case and sought quashing of the proceedings on that ground.

The case was originally registered in June 2024 at Purighat Police Station based on a complaint filed by Varsha Priyadarshini, alleging harassment and cruelty. Earlier, acting on her complaint, the JMFC Court in Cuttack had issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Anubhav Mohanty for repeatedly failing to appear in court during the charge-framing stage, despite seeking multiple adjournments.

Trial to proceed after High Court rejects plea

On May 8, 2024, the trial court had directed charge framing against Mohanty. His discharge petition was subsequently rejected by the JMFC Special Court. The harassment case had been filed under allegations of domestic violence and dowry-related cruelty.

While the court had earlier granted him time citing personal reasons, Mohanty’s repeated absence eventually led the court to issue a non-bailable warrant. Challenging this, Anubhav Mohanty had moved the Orissa High Court, which granted interim relief by staying the warrant. However, the High Court declined to intervene in the charge-framing order itself, thereby allowing the criminal trial to proceed.

