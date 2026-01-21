Bhubaneswar: Mahanadi riverfront project in Odisha’s Cuttack city would be developed on 426 acres of land. The state government has allocated Rs 150 crore towards the project.

This was revealed during a review meeting chaired by Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra at Unnati Bhawan in the capital city here recently.

“Mahanadi Riverfront Development Project in Cuttack is a flagship urban rejuvenation initiative aimed at transforming the riverfront into a vibrant public, cultural, and recreational space while boosting tourism and improving the overall urban environment,” said the H&UD Department.

Chairing the review meeting, Mahapatra underscored the importance of time-bound implementation and directed the concerned agencies to fast-track statutory approvals, tendering processes, and all preparatory works to enable early commencement of the project, it added.

The riverfront project would be executed in 3 phases

The riverfront development project would be executed in three phases. The state government has approved a master plan in this regard. The project will be implemented by the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) through an open tender process.

Phase I of the project will focus on the development of a 3.2 km-long riverfront promenade from the Cuttack Bali Yatra ground to the Maritime Museum at Zobra, along with pathways and essential utility infrastructure in the Bali Yatra zone.

Phase II will include the development of pathways, underground utilities, and extensive tree plantation across the remaining areas covered under the master plan, with a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability.

Phase III will involve the creation of a range of recreational, cultural, and tourism-oriented facilities, including Cuttack Haat and a Heritage Village, food court and entrance zones, playgrounds, sensory park, fitness zone, Nature Interpretation Centre, entrance plaza, thematic gardens, an open-air Maritime Museum, and an adventure zone, among other public amenities.