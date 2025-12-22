Angul: A cyber police station inspector narrowly escaped an attempt on his life after a bus allegedly tried to run him over late at night in Angul town in Odisha. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the incident.

According to reports, Angul Cyber Police Station Inspector Khaleswar Sethi was returning home after completing official work at around 11:30 pm on the 18th. Around that time, a bus bearing registration number OD-05-AB-1765 allegedly charged towards him near Budhi Thakurani Chhak.

Incident followed by caste abuse

The bus driver reportedly attempted to run over the police officer with the intention of killing him. However, Sethi narrowly escaped as he managed to move to the side of the road just in time. Following this, the driver and two of his associates got down from the vehicle and verbally abused the officer.

The latter claimed that the accused also started making derogatory remarks targeting his caste.

Sethi then immediately informed Angul Police Station about the incident, after which a police officer reached the spot and rescued him. Subsequently,he lodged a formal complaint at the police station on Sunday night. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation into the matter.

