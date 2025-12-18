Angul: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her mother-in-law following a heated family dispute at Khalari village under Angul Sadar police limits in Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Kuni Nayak (47), a resident of Gadapada Sahi in Khalari village.

Altercation between two leads to murder

According to reports, the incident occurred on Wednesday night when Kuni Nayak reportedly got into a heated argument with her daughter-in-law, Sarita Sahoo, over a family-related issue. The altercation allegedly escalated, during which Sarita is said to have attacked her mother-in-law with a hammer, resulting in her death on the spot.

Accused daughter-in-law and her mother detained for questioning

Upon receiving information, Angul Sadar police reached the village on Thursday morning and detained Sarita Sahoo along with her mother for interrogation in connection with the murder case.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and motive behind the crime.