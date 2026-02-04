Bhograi: A major mishap was narrowly avoided after a drunk Hyva truck driver went on a rampage at Chouki Haat in Bhograi block of Odisha's Balasore district, ramming into more than five roadside shops and an auto-rickshaw today. The incident triggered panic and tension at the spot before police intervention brought the situation under control.

According to reports, the reckless drive occurred on the Jaleswar–Chandaneswar State Highway 57. The Hyva truck bearing registration number OD-22-W-3202, allegedly driven under the influence of alcohol, lost control and crashed into an auto-rickshaw and at least five shops in the busy market area. The vehicle also smashed the entrance gate erected near the market for an upcoming Hindu Sammilani, scheduled to be held on Thursday, causing extensive damage to property.

Driver detained by outraged public, police intervene

Angered by the reckless act, local residents and shopkeepers made several attempts to stop the vehicle and eventually managed to overpower and detain the driver.

Upon receiving information, Bhograi police rushed to the scene and tried to take the driver into custody. However, locals refused to hand him over immediately, demanding compensation for the damages caused. This led to a heated exchange between the police and the public. The situation was finally brought under control after police assured the affected shopkeepers of strict legal action against the accused driver and proper compensation for the losses incurred. Following the assurance, locals handed over the driver to the police. Police have detained the driver and further investigation into the incident is underway.

Also read: Drunk driver of pickup van hits cyclist, flees with victim's severed hand in Odisha's Balasore