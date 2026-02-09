Balasore: Tension prevailed after a violent group clash broke out in Baliapal in Odisha's Balasore district leaving four people critically injured. The incident took place at Kuhlachhada village which comes under Baliapal police limits on Sunday evening. Preliminary probe suggested old rivalry to have triggered the factional violence with the immediate trigger being a verbal comment.

As per reports, families of Fazlu Khan and Sheikh Lalu had been locked in a dispute for a long time. On Sunday, an argument over a minor issue escalated into a heated exchange, which soon turned into a full-blown clash. Members of both families allegedly attacked each other with sharp weapons, leading to serious injuries to four persons. The injured were initially rushed to the Baliapal Community health Centre. As their condition deteriorated, they were later referred to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for advanced treatment. "We were taking a family member for delivery in an auto when a group of 10-15 people intercepted us. They dragged the driver out of the vehicle and attacked us with sharp weapons. We were not even allowed to come to the hospital," said one of the injured women.

Exchange of comments led to the violence

"My wife is eight months pregnant. We were taking her to the hospital when the attack took place. One of the attackers, who is my relative, started hurling abuses. When I retaliated, the scuffle escalated," said another victrim.

Official sources said the altercation broke out over exchange of comments and long-standing enmity. On receiving information, Baliapal police reached the spot and have launched an investigation into the incident. Further details are awaited as the probe continues.

