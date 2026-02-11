Subarnapur: A seemingly minor dispute spiralled into a violent clash in Nuapada area of Binika block in Odisha's Subarnapur district, resulting in the death of one person and critical injuries to two others.

According to preliminary information, an argument erupted between two groups over a trivial issue. What began as a verbal altercation soon escalated, as tensions flared and both sides allegedly resorted to physical violence. During the confrontation, sharp weapons were used. The argument soon took a violent turn, with members of both sides attacking each other. During the clash, one person was stabbed to death, while two others sustained serious injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Somanath Mehera. The injured persons were initially rushed to the Binika hospital and later referred to VIMSAR, Burla, for advanced treatment due to the severity of their condition.

Local tension after incident, police begin probe

The incident triggered panic in the locality, prompting police intervention. Upon receiving information, Binika police reached the spot, brought the situation under control, and initiated an investigation. The area has been kept under close watch to prevent any further escalation of tension. Official sources said they are questioning local residents and examining the sequence of events to determine the exact cause of the dispute and identify those involved in the attack. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

