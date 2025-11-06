Nuapada: The Odisha Congress today unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming by-election in Nuapada Assembly Constituency, assuring people of development and justice. The event was held at Khuntia Bhavan in Nuapada.
Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhakta Charan Das, MP Saptagiri Ulaka, Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Ram Chandra Kadam, former Union Minister Srikant Jena, former OPCC presidents Niranjan Patnaik and Jayadev Jena, and former minister Jagannath Patnaik attended the meeting. They urged voters to support Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi for development in the district.
Also read: Nuapada bypoll: A prestige battle for ruling BJP and Oppn BJD, Congress.
The Congress leaders accused both the BJD and the BJP of neglecting Nuapada for years. They alleged that basic public needs have not been fulfilled and promised to address long-standing issues if the party's candidate is elected.
They said the party is committed to ensuring development, ending exploitation, and giving justice to the people. They appealed to voters to elect the Congress candidate to bring progress to the district.
Key promises in the Congress manifesto
Promotion of agriculture-based industries, improvement of farming, and revival of small-scale industries and MGNREGS to stop migration for work. Local job opportunities will be created for youth.
Construction of cold storage and warehouses to help farmers store and protect their produce.
Expansion of irrigation facilities in 60 per cent of agricultural land, including the upgradation of Patora Dam and the Tikhali project.
Implementation of the Forest Rights Act to provide land rights to tribal communities. Landless families will be identified and provided with house site pattas under the Basundhara scheme.
Appointment of teachers in all schools and improvement in the quality of education.
Appointment of doctors in every PHC and CHC and strengthening of healthcare services.
Promotion of women’s empowerment through self-help groups by supporting small-scale enterprises.