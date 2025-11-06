Nuapada: The Odisha Congress today unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming by-election in Nuapada Assembly Constituency, assuring people of development and justice. The event was held at Khuntia Bhavan in Nuapada.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhakta Charan Das, MP Saptagiri Ulaka, Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Ram Chandra Kadam, former Union Minister Srikant Jena, former OPCC presidents Niranjan Patnaik and Jayadev Jena, and former minister Jagannath Patnaik attended the meeting. They urged voters to support Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi for development in the district.

Also read: Nuapada bypoll: A prestige battle for ruling BJP and Oppn BJD, Congress.

The Congress leaders accused both the BJD and the BJP of neglecting Nuapada for years. They alleged that basic public needs have not been fulfilled and promised to address long-standing issues if the party's candidate is elected.

They said the party is committed to ensuring development, ending exploitation, and giving justice to the people. They appealed to voters to elect the Congress candidate to bring progress to the district.

Key promises in the Congress manifesto