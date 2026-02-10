Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday approved 23 industrial investment proposals worth Rs 4,111.80 crore, paving the way for the creation of 9,924 employment opportunities across the state.
The approvals were granted at the 144th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg.
The clearances mark a significant step in Odisha’s industrial growth journey under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, reinforcing the state’s focus on job-led economic development and a diversified industrial ecosystem, a press release stated.
Investments span manufacturing, defence, logistics, tourism and infrastructure
The approved projects cover a broad range of sectors, including mechanical and electrical capital goods, apparel and textiles, aerospace and defence manufacturing, shipbuilding and ship repair, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, refractories, aluminium downstream industries, mineral beneficiation, metal downstream, plastics, glass manufacturing, logistics and warehousing, infrastructure, and tourism and hospitality. Officials said the sectoral diversity reflects Odisha’s future-ready and resilient industrial strategy.
Balanced regional development
The projects will be implemented across 11 districts—Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Debagarh, Ganjam, Jajpur, Khordha, Koraput, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargarh—ensuring regionally balanced industrialisation and wider employment generation.
Key manufacturing and defence projects
In the mechanical and electrical capital goods sector, Nipha Limited will set up a railway component manufacturing unit in Khordha with an investment of Rs 384 crore, generating 310 jobs. Strengthening the aerospace and defence ecosystem, Inventgrid India Private Limited will establish an advanced multi-drone manufacturing centre in Ganjam with an investment of Rs 300 crore, creating 1,000 jobs.
Maritime and textiles boost
In the maritime sector, Northern Express Infra Developers Private Limited will develop a shipbuilding and ship-repair facility in Bhadrak with an investment of Rs 339.40 crore, creating 507 jobs. In textiles, J.G. Hosiery Private Limited will establish an apparel manufacturing unit in Khordha with an investment of Rs 100 crore, generating 2,350 jobs—one of the highest employment-generating projects in this round.
Pharma, chemicals and agro-processing
Alventa Pharma Limited will set up a pharmaceutical formulation unit in Khordha with an investment of Rs 100 crore, creating 250 jobs. In Cuttack, Blue Mount Energy Private Limited will establish a sorbitol manufacturing unit, while Growing Tree Oil Refinery Private Limited will develop an integrated agro-processing and feed manufacturing complex, together strengthening chemical and agro-value chains.
Mineral, metal and downstream industries
Several large projects were cleared in mineral beneficiation and metal downstream sectors, including Kalinga Metalics Limited’s 4 MTPA iron ore beneficiation plant in Sundargarh with an investment of Rs 600 crore and Rashmi Metallurgical Industry Private Limited’s 3 MTPA beneficiation plant in the same district with an investment of ₹350 crore. These projects are expected to significantly strengthen Odisha’s mineral-based industrial value chain.
Logistics and tourism expansion
In logistics, Shrishti Trading Corporation Private Limited will develop a logistics park and warehousing facility in Cuttack with an investment of Rs 160.75 crore, creating 595 jobs. The tourism and hospitality sector also saw major approvals, including multiple four-star and five-star hotels in Khordha, Puri and Sambalpur, together generating over 1,000 jobs and boosting high-end tourism infrastructure.
Investment destination reinforced
Additionally, Water Tech India Private Limited will establish a plastic-based products manufacturing facility in Ganjam with an investment of Rs 387 crore, creating 975 jobs.
With total approvals of Rs 4,111.80 crore and nearly 10,000 jobs, the state has reaffirmed its position as a high-potential investment destination in eastern India. Officials said the Single Window system continues to play a key role in improving ease of doing business by ensuring time-bound approvals and proactive investor facilitation.
Here's the table of key approved projects
Sl
Project Name
Project Description
Project Cost
Employment (Potential)
Sector
Location
1
Nipha Limited
Railway Component Manufacturing
384.00
310
Mechanical and Electrical Capital Goods
Khordha
2
J.G. Hosiery Private Limited
Apparel Manufacturing Unit
100.00
2,350
Apparel
Khordha
3
Invent grid India Private Limited
Advanced Multi - Drone Manufacturing Center
300.00
1,000
Aerospace & Defence
Ganjam
4
Northern express Infra developers Private Limited
Shipbuilding, Ship-repair
339.40
507
Shipbuilding, Ship-repair
Bhadrak
5
Alventa Pharma Limited
Pharmaceutical formulation unit
100.00
250
Pharmaceuticals
Khordha
6
Blue Mount Energy Private Limited
Sorbitol manufacturing unit
100.00
100
Pharmaceutical
Cuttack
7
Sarvesh Refractories Ltd
expansion of its existing unit by setting up a Silica Brick Manufacturing Plant
62.00
100
Refractories
Sundergarh
8
Jharkhand Grind Chem Private Limited
Refractories
67.15
100
Refractories
Jajpur
9
Romco Aluminates Private Limited
Alumina based refractories manufacturing unit
54.50
225
Aluminium Downstream
Koraput
10
Yash Flexi Pack Private Limited
12,400 MT Flexible Packaging products
51.00
150
Plastics
Balasore
11
Kalinga Metalics Limited
Iron Ore Beneficiation Plant 4 MTPA
600.00
700
Mineral Beneficiation
Sundergarh
12
Shree Ram Iron and Alloys Private Limited
0.8 MTPA Pellet Plant
250.00
475
Steel Ancillary
Deogarh
13
Eastside Subh Steel Private Limited
Steel Processing unit
60.05
130
Metal Downstream
Sundergarh
14
Aryas Ore Refinery Private Limited
Iron Ore Beneficiation Plant
51.00
149
Mineral Beneficiation
Sundergarh
15
Rashmi Metallurgical Industry Private Limited
Iron Ore Beneficiation Plant
350.00
200
Mineral Beneficiation
Sundergarh
16
Growing Tree Oil Refinery Private Limited
Solvent Extraction Unit,
100.00
250
Chemical
Cuttack
17
JBSS Glass Private Ltd
Glass manufacturing unit
50.85
263
Glass
Cuttack
18
MK Assets Private Limited
5 Star Hotel
210.00
240
Tourism
Khordha
19
Manjeera Hotels and Resorts Private Limited
5 Star Hotel
200.00
450
Tourism
Puri
20
Panda Resorts Private Limited
4 Star Hotel
70.00
240
Tourism
Puri
21
Shankari Devi Enterprise
4-star Hotel
64.10
165
Tourism
Sambalpur
22
Shrishti Trading Corporation Private Limited
Logistic Park & Warehousing facilities
160.75
595
Infrastructure
Cuttack
23
Water tech India Pvt Ltd
Sitting off plastic-based product
387.00
975
Plastic
Ganjam
Total
4,111.80
9,924
Clearances align with Samruddha Odisha 2036 vision
Aligned with the long-term vision of Samruddha Odisha 2036, the latest clearances underline the government’s commitment to employment-intensive growth, sustainable industrialisation and balanced regional development.