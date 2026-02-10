Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday approved 23 industrial investment proposals worth Rs 4,111.80 crore, paving the way for the creation of 9,924 employment opportunities across the state. 

The approvals were granted at the 144th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg.

The clearances mark a significant step in Odisha’s industrial growth journey under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, reinforcing the state’s focus on job-led economic development and a diversified industrial ecosystem, a press release stated.

Investments span manufacturing, defence, logistics, tourism and infrastructure

The approved projects cover a broad range of sectors, including mechanical and electrical capital goods, apparel and textiles, aerospace and defence manufacturing, shipbuilding and ship repair, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, refractories, aluminium downstream industries, mineral beneficiation, metal downstream, plastics, glass manufacturing, logistics and warehousing, infrastructure, and tourism and hospitality. Officials said the sectoral diversity reflects Odisha’s future-ready and resilient industrial strategy.

Balanced regional development

The projects will be implemented across 11 districts—Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Debagarh, Ganjam, Jajpur, Khordha, Koraput, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargarh—ensuring regionally balanced industrialisation and wider employment generation.

Key manufacturing and defence projects

In the mechanical and electrical capital goods sector, Nipha Limited will set up a railway component manufacturing unit in Khordha with an investment of Rs 384 crore, generating 310 jobs. Strengthening the aerospace and defence ecosystem, Inventgrid India Private Limited will establish an advanced multi-drone manufacturing centre in Ganjam with an investment of Rs 300 crore, creating 1,000 jobs.

Maritime and textiles boost

In the maritime sector, Northern Express Infra Developers Private Limited will develop a shipbuilding and ship-repair facility in Bhadrak with an investment of Rs 339.40 crore, creating 507 jobs. In textiles, J.G. Hosiery Private Limited will establish an apparel manufacturing unit in Khordha with an investment of Rs 100 crore, generating 2,350 jobs—one of the highest employment-generating projects in this round.

Pharma, chemicals and agro-processing

Alventa Pharma Limited will set up a pharmaceutical formulation unit in Khordha with an investment of Rs 100 crore, creating 250 jobs. In Cuttack, Blue Mount Energy Private Limited will establish a sorbitol manufacturing unit, while Growing Tree Oil Refinery Private Limited will develop an integrated agro-processing and feed manufacturing complex, together strengthening chemical and agro-value chains.

Mineral, metal and downstream industries

Several large projects were cleared in mineral beneficiation and metal downstream sectors, including Kalinga Metalics Limited’s 4 MTPA iron ore beneficiation plant in Sundargarh with an investment of Rs 600 crore and Rashmi Metallurgical Industry Private Limited’s 3 MTPA beneficiation plant in the same district with an investment of ₹350 crore. These projects are expected to significantly strengthen Odisha’s mineral-based industrial value chain.

Logistics and tourism expansion

In logistics, Shrishti Trading Corporation Private Limited will develop a logistics park and warehousing facility in Cuttack with an investment of Rs 160.75 crore, creating 595 jobs. The tourism and hospitality sector also saw major approvals, including multiple four-star and five-star hotels in Khordha, Puri and Sambalpur, together generating over 1,000 jobs and boosting high-end tourism infrastructure.

Investment destination reinforced

Additionally, Water Tech India Private Limited will establish a plastic-based products manufacturing facility in Ganjam with an investment of Rs 387 crore, creating 975 jobs.

With total approvals of Rs 4,111.80 crore and nearly 10,000 jobs, the state has reaffirmed its position as a high-potential investment destination in eastern India. Officials said the Single Window system continues to play a key role in improving ease of doing business by ensuring time-bound approvals and proactive investor facilitation.

Here's the table of key approved projects 

Sl

Project Name

Project Description

Project Cost
(Rs in Cr)

Employment (Potential)

Sector

Location

1

Nipha Limited

Railway Component Manufacturing

384.00

310

Mechanical and Electrical Capital Goods

Khordha

2

J.G. Hosiery Private Limited

Apparel Manufacturing Unit

100.00

2,350

Apparel

Khordha

3

Invent grid India Private Limited

Advanced Multi - Drone Manufacturing Center

300.00

1,000

Aerospace & Defence

Ganjam

4

Northern express Infra developers Private Limited

Shipbuilding, Ship-repair

339.40

507

Shipbuilding, Ship-repair

Bhadrak

5

Alventa Pharma Limited

Pharmaceutical formulation unit

100.00

250

Pharmaceuticals

Khordha

6

Blue Mount Energy Private Limited

Sorbitol manufacturing unit

100.00

100

Pharmaceutical

Cuttack

7

Sarvesh Refractories Ltd

expansion of its existing unit by setting up a Silica Brick Manufacturing Plant

62.00

100

Refractories

Sundergarh

8

Jharkhand Grind Chem Private Limited

Refractories

67.15

100

Refractories

Jajpur

9

Romco Aluminates Private Limited

Alumina based refractories manufacturing unit

54.50

225

Aluminium Downstream

 Koraput

10

Yash Flexi Pack Private Limited

12,400 MT Flexible Packaging products

51.00

150

Plastics

Balasore

11

Kalinga Metalics Limited

Iron Ore Beneficiation Plant 4 MTPA

600.00

700

Mineral Beneficiation

Sundergarh

12

Shree Ram Iron and Alloys Private Limited

0.8 MTPA Pellet Plant

250.00

475

Steel Ancillary

Deogarh

13

Eastside Subh Steel Private Limited

Steel Processing unit

60.05

130

Metal Downstream

Sundergarh

14

Aryas Ore Refinery Private Limited

Iron Ore Beneficiation Plant

51.00

149

Mineral Beneficiation

Sundergarh

15

Rashmi Metallurgical Industry Private Limited

Iron Ore Beneficiation Plant

350.00

200

Mineral Beneficiation

Sundergarh

16

Growing Tree Oil Refinery Private Limited

Solvent Extraction Unit,

100.00

250

Chemical

Cuttack

17

JBSS Glass Private Ltd

Glass manufacturing unit

50.85

263

Glass

Cuttack

18

MK Assets Private Limited

5 Star Hotel

210.00

240

Tourism

Khordha

19

Manjeera Hotels and Resorts Private Limited

5 Star Hotel

200.00

450

Tourism

Puri

20

Panda Resorts Private Limited

4 Star Hotel

70.00

240

Tourism

Puri

21

Shankari Devi Enterprise

4-star Hotel

64.10

165

Tourism

Sambalpur

22

Shrishti Trading Corporation Private Limited

Logistic Park & Warehousing facilities

160.75

595

Infrastructure

Cuttack

23

Water tech India Pvt Ltd

Sitting off plastic-based product

387.00

975

Plastic

Ganjam

Total

4,111.80

9,924

Clearances align with Samruddha Odisha 2036 vision

Aligned with the long-term vision of Samruddha Odisha 2036, the latest clearances underline the government’s commitment to employment-intensive growth, sustainable industrialisation and balanced regional development.