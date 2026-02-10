Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday approved 23 industrial investment proposals worth Rs 4,111.80 crore, paving the way for the creation of 9,924 employment opportunities across the state.

The approvals were granted at the 144th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg.

The clearances mark a significant step in Odisha’s industrial growth journey under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, reinforcing the state’s focus on job-led economic development and a diversified industrial ecosystem, a press release stated.

Investments span manufacturing, defence, logistics, tourism and infrastructure

The approved projects cover a broad range of sectors, including mechanical and electrical capital goods, apparel and textiles, aerospace and defence manufacturing, shipbuilding and ship repair, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, refractories, aluminium downstream industries, mineral beneficiation, metal downstream, plastics, glass manufacturing, logistics and warehousing, infrastructure, and tourism and hospitality. Officials said the sectoral diversity reflects Odisha’s future-ready and resilient industrial strategy.

Balanced regional development

The projects will be implemented across 11 districts—Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Debagarh, Ganjam, Jajpur, Khordha, Koraput, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargarh—ensuring regionally balanced industrialisation and wider employment generation.

Key manufacturing and defence projects

In the mechanical and electrical capital goods sector, Nipha Limited will set up a railway component manufacturing unit in Khordha with an investment of Rs 384 crore, generating 310 jobs. Strengthening the aerospace and defence ecosystem, Inventgrid India Private Limited will establish an advanced multi-drone manufacturing centre in Ganjam with an investment of Rs 300 crore, creating 1,000 jobs.

Maritime and textiles boost

In the maritime sector, Northern Express Infra Developers Private Limited will develop a shipbuilding and ship-repair facility in Bhadrak with an investment of Rs 339.40 crore, creating 507 jobs. In textiles, J.G. Hosiery Private Limited will establish an apparel manufacturing unit in Khordha with an investment of Rs 100 crore, generating 2,350 jobs—one of the highest employment-generating projects in this round.

Pharma, chemicals and agro-processing

Alventa Pharma Limited will set up a pharmaceutical formulation unit in Khordha with an investment of Rs 100 crore, creating 250 jobs. In Cuttack, Blue Mount Energy Private Limited will establish a sorbitol manufacturing unit, while Growing Tree Oil Refinery Private Limited will develop an integrated agro-processing and feed manufacturing complex, together strengthening chemical and agro-value chains.

Mineral, metal and downstream industries

Several large projects were cleared in mineral beneficiation and metal downstream sectors, including Kalinga Metalics Limited’s 4 MTPA iron ore beneficiation plant in Sundargarh with an investment of Rs 600 crore and Rashmi Metallurgical Industry Private Limited’s 3 MTPA beneficiation plant in the same district with an investment of ₹350 crore. These projects are expected to significantly strengthen Odisha’s mineral-based industrial value chain.

Logistics and tourism expansion

In logistics, Shrishti Trading Corporation Private Limited will develop a logistics park and warehousing facility in Cuttack with an investment of Rs 160.75 crore, creating 595 jobs. The tourism and hospitality sector also saw major approvals, including multiple four-star and five-star hotels in Khordha, Puri and Sambalpur, together generating over 1,000 jobs and boosting high-end tourism infrastructure.

Investment destination reinforced

Additionally, Water Tech India Private Limited will establish a plastic-based products manufacturing facility in Ganjam with an investment of Rs 387 crore, creating 975 jobs.

With total approvals of Rs 4,111.80 crore and nearly 10,000 jobs, the state has reaffirmed its position as a high-potential investment destination in eastern India. Officials said the Single Window system continues to play a key role in improving ease of doing business by ensuring time-bound approvals and proactive investor facilitation.

Here's the table of key approved projects

Sl Project Name Project Description Project Cost

(Rs in Cr) Employment (Potential) Sector Location 1 Nipha Limited Railway Component Manufacturing 384.00 310 Mechanical and Electrical Capital Goods Khordha 2 J.G. Hosiery Private Limited Apparel Manufacturing Unit 100.00 2,350 Apparel Khordha 3 Invent grid India Private Limited Advanced Multi - Drone Manufacturing Center 300.00 1,000 Aerospace & Defence Ganjam 4 Northern express Infra developers Private Limited Shipbuilding, Ship-repair 339.40 507 Shipbuilding, Ship-repair Bhadrak 5 Alventa Pharma Limited Pharmaceutical formulation unit 100.00 250 Pharmaceuticals Khordha 6 Blue Mount Energy Private Limited Sorbitol manufacturing unit 100.00 100 Pharmaceutical Cuttack 7 Sarvesh Refractories Ltd expansion of its existing unit by setting up a Silica Brick Manufacturing Plant 62.00 100 Refractories Sundergarh 8 Jharkhand Grind Chem Private Limited Refractories 67.15 100 Refractories Jajpur 9 Romco Aluminates Private Limited Alumina based refractories manufacturing unit 54.50 225 Aluminium Downstream Koraput 10 Yash Flexi Pack Private Limited 12,400 MT Flexible Packaging products 51.00 150 Plastics Balasore 11 Kalinga Metalics Limited Iron Ore Beneficiation Plant 4 MTPA 600.00 700 Mineral Beneficiation Sundergarh 12 Shree Ram Iron and Alloys Private Limited 0.8 MTPA Pellet Plant 250.00 475 Steel Ancillary Deogarh 13 Eastside Subh Steel Private Limited Steel Processing unit 60.05 130 Metal Downstream Sundergarh 14 Aryas Ore Refinery Private Limited Iron Ore Beneficiation Plant 51.00 149 Mineral Beneficiation Sundergarh 15 Rashmi Metallurgical Industry Private Limited Iron Ore Beneficiation Plant 350.00 200 Mineral Beneficiation Sundergarh 16 Growing Tree Oil Refinery Private Limited Solvent Extraction Unit, 100.00 250 Chemical Cuttack 17 JBSS Glass Private Ltd Glass manufacturing unit 50.85 263 Glass Cuttack 18 MK Assets Private Limited 5 Star Hotel 210.00 240 Tourism Khordha 19 Manjeera Hotels and Resorts Private Limited 5 Star Hotel 200.00 450 Tourism Puri 20 Panda Resorts Private Limited 4 Star Hotel 70.00 240 Tourism Puri 21 Shankari Devi Enterprise 4-star Hotel 64.10 165 Tourism Sambalpur 22 Shrishti Trading Corporation Private Limited Logistic Park & Warehousing facilities 160.75 595 Infrastructure Cuttack 23 Water tech India Pvt Ltd Sitting off plastic-based product 387.00 975 Plastic Ganjam Total 4,111.80 9,924

Clearances align with Samruddha Odisha 2036 vision

Aligned with the long-term vision of Samruddha Odisha 2036, the latest clearances underline the government’s commitment to employment-intensive growth, sustainable industrialisation and balanced regional development.