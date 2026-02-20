Bhubaneswar: In a major push to promote girls’ education and curb dropouts, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced the launch of Kanya Sumangal Yojana, a new welfare scheme aimed at supporting the education of girls from economically weaker sections up to the graduation level.

Under the scheme, the state government will deposit Rs 20,000 in the name of each eligible girl child to support her education. The financial assistance is intended to ensure continuity in higher education, especially for students from poor families, CM said in his 2026 budget speech in House.

Rs 1 lakh incentive after Graduation

In a significant incentive for higher education, beneficiaries who successfully complete their degree courses will be provided a cheque of Rs 1.00001 lakh. The move is expected to encourage girls to pursue graduation and reduce early dropouts caused by financial constraints.

Focus on education and empowerment

Announcing the scheme, the Chief Minister said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to women empowerment through education. By providing assured financial support till college, the scheme aims to create long-term social and economic benefits for families and communities.

The detailed guidelines regarding eligibility criteria, application process, and implementation timeline are expected to be notified soon.