Keonjhar: Tension gripped the Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) after a woman died following childbirth, prompting police intervention to pacify the agitated family members.

Woman dies hours after C-Section delivery

According to reports, Pinki Sahoo of Turumunga village was admitted to the DHH on Saturday morning for delivery. She gave birth to a baby girl in the evening through a C-section procedure.

Severe pain reported; injection administered

Around midnight, the woman complained of severe pain. Despite repeated attempts by a nurse to contact the doctor, she administered an injection. However, Pinki passed away around 2 am.

Family rejects body over unsigned death certificate

The nurse reportedly handed over a death certificate to the family, but without the doctor’s signature. Objecting to the incomplete document, the family refused to accept the body until the attending doctor arrived.