Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated the 'Run for Unity' event at the Kalinga Stadium here on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary and National Unity Day. The event was organised by the Department of Sports and Youth Services.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said unity, brotherhood, and patriotism are the pillars of a developed India. He described unity in diversity as the soul and strength of the nation, adding that irrespective of caste, religion, or language, every citizen is an Indian. This shared identity, he said, keeps the country strong and united.

CM Majhi hails Sardar Patel’s contributions

Majhi paid rich tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, describing him as the great leader who united hundreds of princely states to build an integrated India. “It is because of Sardar Patel’s firm determination and vision that we see India as one nation today,” he said.

Recalling the contributions of the 'Iron Man of India', the Chief Minister urged people to work together with unity and collective effort to realise the dream of a developed India. He said the 'Run for Unity' symbolises harmony, togetherness, and national pride.

Majhi also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Run for Unity in 2014, and in 2018, the PM unveiled the 182-metre-tall 'Statue of Unity' in Kevadia, Gujarat, which stands as the tallest statue in the world and a symbol of India’s pride.

He added that the run reminds everyone that unity is both the country’s collective will and its greatest strength. Drawing inspiration from Sardar Patel’s life, he called for strengthening the bonds of brotherhood, peace, and prosperity to build a developed Odisha and a stronger India.

Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the event aims to spread the spirit of unity, harmony, and patriotism and inspire everyone to contribute to building a powerful nation.

The mass run began from Kalinga Stadium and continued up to Power House Square. Thousands of citizens, including senior officials, students, and sportspersons, participated in the 'Run for Unity' event.