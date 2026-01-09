Baripada: As intense cold continues to grip parts of Odisha, an elderly man reportedly lost his life in a fire-related accident while trying to keep himself warm in Betnoti block of Mayurbhanj district on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Duryodhan Mahant, a resident of Magusuria village, succumbed to severe burn injuries.

As per reports, Mahant used to live with his daughter, son-in-law, and three grandchildren. On Thursday evening, he had lit a fire outside his house to get relief from the biting cold prevailing in Baisinga area for the past three days. He assembled the logs and was warming himself when the fire accidentally caught his shawl, and within moments the blaze spread over his body. On seeing him engulfed in flames, Mahant's son-in-law Umakant rushed to rescue him and attempted to douse the fire, but he too sustained burn injuries in the process.

Fire services and locals immediately rushed him to Betnoti hospital after calling the ambulance. As his condition was critical, he was referred to Baripada district headquarters hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police register case, probe on

Betnoti ASI Pradeep De, who is leading the probe, said police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation.

It is worth mentioning that a similar incident had occurred just two weeks ago under the same police station limits, where a 23-year-old woman from Gobindapur village lost her life after being burnt while warming herself near a fire, highlighting the deadly risks posed by extreme cold and unsafe fire practices.

Also read: Four school students set on fire after colour thinner attack in Rayagada