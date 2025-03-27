Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of Congress today carried out a protest rally in Bhubaneswar to gherao the Odisha Assembly over the issue of safety of women in the state.

The party has been demanding the formation of a committee to investigate crimes against women during the last eight months of the BJP government in the state.

Led by senior Congress leaders, hundreds of party workers headed towards the Assembly in a march from the Ram Mandir here.

At the Lower PMG here, the Congress workers assembled for a meeting, where party leaders addressed them.

In order to avoid any untoward incident, police have erected barricades at Lower PMG to stop the Congress leaders and workers from heading towards the Assembly premises.

Several Congress leaders alleged that police have detained scores of party workers at various places while they were heading towards Bhubaneswar to join the rally. The cops were trying to impair the protest by stopping the workers, the Congress leaders said.

All 14 MLAs of the Congress have been suspended from the Assembly for seven days over their unruly behaviour in the House. The legislators were protesting in the House, demanding the formation of the committee.

The rally by the Congress severely affected vehicular movement on Janpath in the city, especially from Ram Mandir Square to Master Canteen Square.