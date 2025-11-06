Gunupur: Several clinics allegedly operating without valid approval were raided in Gunupur town of Odisha’s Rayagada district on Thursday.

An enforcement team carried out the raids in the presence of Gunupur Sub-Collector Dudhal Abhishek Dilip and local police personnel.

During the inspection, officials reportedly found that multiple clinics were functioning in violation of norms, with owners failing to produce mandatory documents and licences.

Sub-Collector orders action against illegal clinics

The Sub-Collector directed officials to initiate immediate action against the clinics found operating illegally.

“Action will be taken following an inquiry,” the Gunupur Sub-Collector informed.

Notably, the number of private clinics in Gunupur has risen in recent years, largely due to an inadequate number of doctors at the Gunupur Sub-Divisional Hospital.

Just a few days ago, the district administration had sealed a well-known clinic at Bikrampur near Gunupur town for similar violations.

Residents had long raised concerns over the mushrooming of unregistered clinics in the area. After taking charge as Gunupur Sub-Collector, Dudhal reportedly acted based on public grievances received by the administration.