Pattamundai: Panic and shock gripped Pattamundai area after a man allegedly assaulted his wife with a sharp weapon following a domestic dispute and later attempted suicide in Odisha's Kendrapara district. The incident took place late Malipur village under Pattamundai Rural police limits on Monday night. Both the husband and wife are battling for their lives and are currently undergoing treatment in Cuttack.

According to preliminary information, a heated altercation broke out between the couple over family-related issues. The spat suddenly escalated and in a fit of rage, the husband, identified as Pratap Malik, allegedly attacked his wife Bharati with a sharp knife striking her on the head and leaving her critically injured.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the spot and immediately provided assistance. Bharati was first taken to the Pattamundai Community health Centre, where doctors assessed her condition as critical and referred her to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, for advanced treatment.

Husband Goes Missing, Later Found Unconscious

After carrying out the brutal attack, Pratap fled the village. Today morning, residents spotted him lying unconscious near a pond on the outskirts of the village. A bottle of poison and a blood-stained sharp weapon were recovered from near him, leading police to suspect an attempted suicide.

Pratap was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Cuttack after his condition deteriorated. Doctors have described his condition as critical.

Police Investigation Underway

Police from Pattamundai Rural Police Station have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the violent incident. Statements from neighbours and family members are being recorded. Further legal action will depend on the recovery and medical reports of both victims.

