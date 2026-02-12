Jagatpur (Cuttack): In a shocking incident, a farmer allegedly attempted suicide over administrative apathy by consuming poison inside a police outpost in Jagatpur in Odisha's Cuttack district. What has triggered massive outrage is the fact that instead of immediately restraining the farmer and rushing him for medical assistance, a police personnel allegedly recorded the incident on a mobile phone. The farmer, identified as Chakradhar Patra - a resident of Rameswar Chahapada village -consumed pesticide brought for agricultural use inside Paga outpost. He was later shifted by his son to a private hospital in Jagatpur, where he is currently undergoing treatment and remains in a serious condition. Though the exact motive behind such a drastic step is not established yet, preliminary findings suggested that Patra resorted to the extreme bid after repeatedly failing to get justice from the police.

As per reports, According to sources, a local vehicle owner had hired out his vehicle to a Jagatpur-based company to transport goods to Paradip. On January 7, after loading goods in Jagatpur, the vehicle was taken to the owner’s residence, where a packet of goods was allegedly stolen that night. Suspecting theft during a village feast attended by Chakradhar’s two sons and others, the vehicle owner lodged a complaint at the Paga outpost, naming one of his sons, who was later summoned by police for questioning.

Farmer claims repeated complaints ignored by police

Chakradhar later alleged that 12 sacks of paddy were stolen from his threshing floor and that miscreants trespassed onto his land, damaging crops and illegally harvesting produce. Despite filing multiple complaints, he claimed no action was taken. Instead, police allegedly continued to summon and question his sons in connection with an earlier case, causing mental distress. Frustrated by the lack of justice, Chakradhar allegedly consumed pesticide inside the police outpost in an apparent suicide attempt.

Jagatpur IIC Prashant Sasmal stated that two parties from the same village had filed complaints against each other. While the outpost officer was holding discussions with both sides, the concerned person allegedly became agitated and consumed poison. He was immediately shifted to a private hospital, and an investigation into the incident is underway, the IIC said.

