Jagatsinghpur: Political tension flared up in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district after a female worker of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was allegedly abused, stripped and brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants on Monday. The shocking incident, which occured in Aalipingal Patasara area amid Diwali festivities, has sparked widespread outrage from all quarters, with party supremo and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemning the attack and lashing out at the ruling BJP government for the disturbing rise in violence against women under its rule.

The party worker, Rashmi Parija (42), who belongs to Patasara, sustained critical head injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital. As per reports, a group of men turned up at Rashmi's house around 9.30 pm on Monday and started hurling abuses at her. When she questioned their behaviour, they dragged her by the hair and stripped her in full public glare.

Her husband Dukhishyam claimed in the police complaint that one of the assailants was drunk. While his wife was being stripped, another man and his son joined in and attemted to rape her. He along with their son tried to intervene but they were attacked by three men and as many women. The gang then struck Rashmi's head with a wooden plank, inflicting serious injuries. They also tried to attack their son with a sharp weapon and snatched Rashmi's gold chain before leaving the scene. Bleeding profusely, Rashmi was immediately shifted to the DHH where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and have started immediate probe into the matter. SDPO Ajinkya Mane said two teams have been formed to nab the accused at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the case has escalated into an intense political row with the BJD calling it a 'planned and organised' attack by the BJP to silence the party worker's social media activism, and demanding immediate arrest of the people involved.

Attack sparks political row; Former CM Naveen Patnaik lashes out at BJP

Taking to social media platform, BJD president Naveen Patnaik lashed out at the ruling government for the deteriorating law and order in the State. “Such incidents against women are unacceptable. This atmosphere of unrest in peaceful Odisha is terrorising the public. Anti-social elements are not afraid to commit crimes. Law and order is deteriorating. The govt should take strict action against the culprits and maintain people’s faith in the legal system," his post on X read.

On Tuesday, a delegation of the BJD submitted a memorandum addressed to DGP Y B Khurania demanding immediate action against the accused and police protection for the victim and her family.

BJD MP Sulata Deo termed the attack "a disturbing act in a civilized society" and claimed that this is an act of extreme lawlessness and political intimidation where attempts are being made to kill a woman merely for voicing her opinion online. Deo also said that false cases had earlier been filed against the victim worker for her social media posts.

On the other hand, the BJP has dismissed the allegations and the party's involvement in the attack.

