Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has unveiled a long-term Economic Vision Document for the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack–Puri–Paradeep Economic Region (BCPPER), outlining an integrated strategy to transform the four-city corridor into a high-growth, globally competitive economic hub by 2047.

Conceived as a cornerstone of Viksit Odisha and aligned with India’s national development goals, the BCPPER vision seeks to combine industrial expansion, urbanisation, logistics, innovation and cultural assets into a unified growth framework.

Key Highlights of the BCPPER Project

1. Integrated Four-City Growth Region

BCPPER brings together Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Paradeep under a single, coordinated economic development framework.

Designed as Odisha’s primary growth corridor and a model City Economic Region (CER).

2. Long-Term Vision: Viksit Odisha by 2047

Aligned with India’s Vision 2047 for a developed nation.

Envisioned as the core economic engine driving Odisha’s transformation over the next two decades.

3. Massive Economic Expansion Target

Current economic size: $22.4 billion .

Targeted economic size by 2047: $500 billion .

Expected to contribute significantly beyond the current 19% share of Odisha’s economy.

4. Over 80 Strategic Projects Identified

Projects span high-impact sectors, including:

Metal downstream and advanced manufacturing

Chemicals and petrochemicals

Textiles and apparel

Biotechnology and life sciences

IT, ITeS and digital innovation

Education and skill development

Tourism, culture and hospitality

Logistics and port-linked industries

5. 30+ Policy and Reform Initiatives

Ease of doing business reforms

Investment facilitation mechanisms

Innovation and startup support

Export promotion and trade logistics

Urban governance and institutional strengthening

6. Port-Led Industrialisation

Paradeep Port positioned as the anchor for: Export-oriented manufacturing Global value chain integration Eastern India’s trade gateway

Strong focus on logistics, warehousing and multimodal connectivity.

7. Distinct Roles for Each City

Bhubaneswar : Technology, governance, innovation and education hub

Cuttack : Commercial, financial and traditional business centre

Puri : Global religious tourism, culture and services hub

Paradeep: Port-led industry, logistics and trade gateway

8. Climate-Resilient & Future-Ready Urbanisation

Emphasis on: Sustainable infrastructure Climate resilience and disaster preparedness Smart mobility and public transport Affordable housing and liveability



9. Large-Scale Employment Generation

Focus on high-value job creation across manufacturing and services.

Strong emphasis on opportunities for: Youth Women Skilled and semi-skilled workforce



10. Tourism and Cultural Economy Boost

Development of integrated tourism and cultural circuits , centred around Puri.

Positioning Odisha as a global spiritual and heritage destination.

11. National Policy Alignment

Integrated with the City Economic Region (CER) framework announced by the Union Government.

Central support envisaged, including ₹5,000 crore per CER.

12. NITI Aayog–Backed Planning

Prepared with technical support from NITI Aayog .

Identified among the top five priority city regions nationally.

Designed as a replicable model for other Indian regions.

13. “Laboratory of Development” Approach