Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has unveiled a long-term Economic Vision Document for the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack–Puri–Paradeep Economic Region (BCPPER), outlining an integrated strategy to transform the four-city corridor into a high-growth, globally competitive economic hub by 2047.

Conceived as a cornerstone of Viksit Odisha and aligned with India’s national development goals, the BCPPER vision seeks to combine industrial expansion, urbanisation, logistics, innovation and cultural assets into a unified growth framework.

Key Highlights of the BCPPER Project

1. Integrated Four-City Growth Region

  • BCPPER brings together Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Paradeep under a single, coordinated economic development framework.

  • Designed as Odisha’s primary growth corridor and a model City Economic Region (CER).

2. Long-Term Vision: Viksit Odisha by 2047

  • Aligned with India’s Vision 2047 for a developed nation.

  • Envisioned as the core economic engine driving Odisha’s transformation over the next two decades.

3. Massive Economic Expansion Target

  • Current economic size: $22.4 billion.

  • Targeted economic size by 2047: $500 billion.

  • Expected to contribute significantly beyond the current 19% share of Odisha’s economy.

4. Over 80 Strategic Projects Identified

Projects span high-impact sectors, including:

  • Metal downstream and advanced manufacturing

  • Chemicals and petrochemicals

  • Textiles and apparel

  • Biotechnology and life sciences

  • IT, ITeS and digital innovation

  • Education and skill development

  • Tourism, culture and hospitality

  • Logistics and port-linked industries

5. 30+ Policy and Reform Initiatives

  • Ease of doing business reforms

  • Investment facilitation mechanisms

  • Innovation and startup support

  • Export promotion and trade logistics

  • Urban governance and institutional strengthening

6. Port-Led Industrialisation

  • Paradeep Port positioned as the anchor for:

    • Export-oriented manufacturing

    • Global value chain integration

    • Eastern India’s trade gateway

  • Strong focus on logistics, warehousing and multimodal connectivity.

7. Distinct Roles for Each City

  • Bhubaneswar: Technology, governance, innovation and education hub

  • Cuttack: Commercial, financial and traditional business centre

  • Puri: Global religious tourism, culture and services hub

  • Paradeep: Port-led industry, logistics and trade gateway

8. Climate-Resilient & Future-Ready Urbanisation

  • Emphasis on:

    • Sustainable infrastructure

    • Climate resilience and disaster preparedness

    • Smart mobility and public transport

    • Affordable housing and liveability

9. Large-Scale Employment Generation

  • Focus on high-value job creation across manufacturing and services.

  • Strong emphasis on opportunities for:

    • Youth

    • Women

    • Skilled and semi-skilled workforce

10. Tourism and Cultural Economy Boost

  • Development of integrated tourism and cultural circuits, centred around Puri.

  • Positioning Odisha as a global spiritual and heritage destination.

11. National Policy Alignment

  • Integrated with the City Economic Region (CER) framework announced by the Union Government.

  • Central support envisaged, including ₹5,000 crore per CER.

12. NITI Aayog–Backed Planning

  • Prepared with technical support from NITI Aayog.

  • Identified among the top five priority city regions nationally.

  • Designed as a replicable model for other Indian regions.

13. “Laboratory of Development” Approach

  • BCPPER envisioned as a testbed for progressive policies, urban innovation and institutional reforms.

  • Successful interventions to be scaled across the state.