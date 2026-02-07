Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has unveiled a long-term Economic Vision Document for the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack–Puri–Paradeep Economic Region (BCPPER), outlining an integrated strategy to transform the four-city corridor into a high-growth, globally competitive economic hub by 2047.
Conceived as a cornerstone of Viksit Odisha and aligned with India’s national development goals, the BCPPER vision seeks to combine industrial expansion, urbanisation, logistics, innovation and cultural assets into a unified growth framework.
Key Highlights of the BCPPER Project
1. Integrated Four-City Growth Region
BCPPER brings together Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Paradeep under a single, coordinated economic development framework.
Designed as Odisha’s primary growth corridor and a model City Economic Region (CER).
2. Long-Term Vision: Viksit Odisha by 2047
Aligned with India’s Vision 2047 for a developed nation.
Envisioned as the core economic engine driving Odisha’s transformation over the next two decades.
3. Massive Economic Expansion Target
Current economic size: $22.4 billion.
Targeted economic size by 2047: $500 billion.
Expected to contribute significantly beyond the current 19% share of Odisha’s economy.
4. Over 80 Strategic Projects Identified
Projects span high-impact sectors, including:
Metal downstream and advanced manufacturing
Chemicals and petrochemicals
Textiles and apparel
Biotechnology and life sciences
IT, ITeS and digital innovation
Education and skill development
Tourism, culture and hospitality
Logistics and port-linked industries
5. 30+ Policy and Reform Initiatives
Ease of doing business reforms
Investment facilitation mechanisms
Innovation and startup support
Export promotion and trade logistics
Urban governance and institutional strengthening
6. Port-Led Industrialisation
Paradeep Port positioned as the anchor for:
Export-oriented manufacturing
Global value chain integration
Eastern India’s trade gateway
Strong focus on logistics, warehousing and multimodal connectivity.
7. Distinct Roles for Each City
Bhubaneswar: Technology, governance, innovation and education hub
Cuttack: Commercial, financial and traditional business centre
Puri: Global religious tourism, culture and services hub
Paradeep: Port-led industry, logistics and trade gateway
8. Climate-Resilient & Future-Ready Urbanisation
Emphasis on:
Sustainable infrastructure
Climate resilience and disaster preparedness
Smart mobility and public transport
Affordable housing and liveability
9. Large-Scale Employment Generation
Focus on high-value job creation across manufacturing and services.
Strong emphasis on opportunities for:
Youth
Women
Skilled and semi-skilled workforce
10. Tourism and Cultural Economy Boost
Development of integrated tourism and cultural circuits, centred around Puri.
Positioning Odisha as a global spiritual and heritage destination.
11. National Policy Alignment
Integrated with the City Economic Region (CER) framework announced by the Union Government.
Central support envisaged, including ₹5,000 crore per CER.
12. NITI Aayog–Backed Planning
Prepared with technical support from NITI Aayog.
Identified among the top five priority city regions nationally.
Designed as a replicable model for other Indian regions.
13. “Laboratory of Development” Approach
BCPPER envisioned as a testbed for progressive policies, urban innovation and institutional reforms.
Successful interventions to be scaled across the state.