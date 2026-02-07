Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday launched the Economic Plan for the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack–Puri–Paradeep Economic Region (BCPPER), positioning it as a key growth engine for a Viksit Odisha in line with India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The Economic Plan has been prepared by NITI Aayog. NITI Aayog Member Rajiv Gauba and CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam were present at the launch event held at the Convention Centre of Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

BCPPER to emerge as Growth Hub

Launching the plan, CM Majhi said the BCPPER region would be developed as a central pillar of Odisha’s economic growth. He said the region would play a crucial role in India’s overall development and would emerge as “a new star in the growth sky of India”.

Four cities, distinct strengths

The Chief Minister highlighted the unique strengths of each city in the region—Bhubaneswar as a technology hub, Cuttack with its strong business traditions, Puri as a centre of cultural heritage, and Paradeep as a port-led industrial growth node. The plan aims to integrate these cities through modern infrastructure while developing sector-specific projects across the region.

80+ projects, 30+ policy initiatives

More than 80 projects have been planned across sectors such as metal downstream industries, biotechnology, textiles, chemicals, tourism, education and IT. In addition, over 30 policy initiatives will be implemented to transform the entire region into a laboratory of development and prosperity.

Economic size to touch $500 Billion by 2047

CM Majhi said the BCPPER region currently contributes around 19 per cent to Odisha’s economy. Its present economic size stands at $22.4 billion, with a target to scale it up to $500 billion by 2047. He expressed confidence that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance and with support from the Centre and NITI Aayog, the state’s “double-engine government” would turn BCPPER into a major centre of economic transformation.

Central support under City Economic Regions

The Chief Minister noted that the Union government, in the 2026–27 Budget, has proposed City Economic Regions (CERs), under which BCPPER has also been included. Each CER will receive central support of Rs 5,000 crore for development.

NITI Aayog hails BCPPER vision

NITI Aayog Member Rajiv Gauba described BCPPER as a key pillar in building a developed Odisha. He said the project has been ranked among the top five proposed city regions in the country and would significantly improve livelihoods and living standards in the region.

NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam said 70–80 per cent of India’s GDP comes from urban areas, and by 2047, over half of India’s population is expected to live in cities. He said the BCPPER plan—NITI Aayog’s fifth such initiative after Mumbai, Surat, Visakhapatnam and Varanasi—would benefit not just Odisha but also contribute to Viksit Bharat.

Urban development push

Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said the plan would play a decisive role in shaping Odisha’s future. He added that similar economic plans would be prepared for other major cities in the state.

He also highlighted the state’s commitment to urbanisation, citing the creation of 28 new NACs, seven municipalities and one municipal corporation since the present government took office.

Officials present

Chief Secretary Anu Garg welcomed the dignitaries and outlined the state government’s vision, while Additional Chief Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Usha Padhee delivered the vote of thanks.