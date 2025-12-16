Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government is actively considering filing the sensational Dhauli gang-rape case in a fast-track court to ensure speedy justice for the survivor, informed Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Tuesday.

Government’s stand on justice

“The government will take appropriate action in the Dhauli gang-rape case. We are considering fast-track court proceedings for swift justice,” Harichandan said. He emphasized that the BJP-led government has prioritized justice in criminal cases, particularly crimes against women, and assured strict action in this incident.

Details of the incident

According to reports, a minor girl was gang-raped in front of her male friend on December 10 at the Daya riverbank in Dhauli, Bhubaneswar. The duo was intercepted by miscreants demanding money while returning home. When the boy refused, he was dragged to a secluded spot and attacked with sharp weapons and stones. The perpetrators then assaulted the girl, tore her clothes, and raped her. They allegedly recorded the crime on mobile phones and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident.

Police action

The Commissionerate Police launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from the victim’s male friend. Two accused persons — Bibhu Prasad Mishra from Banki and Kalandi Patra from Olatpur — have been arrested. Efforts are underway to apprehend others involved in the crime.