Khordha: Panic gripped parents after multiple students fell ill at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Gurujang of Odisha’s Khordha district.

As per reports, samples of around 30 students tested positive for jaundice, prompting the authorities to send affected children home. The school has a strength of 569 students. Those affected, all of whom were found to belong to Classes VI and XII, were later sent back by residential school authorities after providing primary medical treatment. Sources said test reports of samples collected from another 100 students suffering from fever are awaited. They too have been sent home as a precautionary measure.

Water contamination is suspected to be the cause behind the outbreak. After being informed of the situation, JNV authorities took emergency measures to control the disease. However, the infection continued to spread gradually across the campus, further heightening concerns among parents.

Medical team collects food samples for testing

On Sunday, a medical team visited the school, reviewed the situation, and conducted health check-ups of the remaining students present on the campus.

Teams from WATCO and the Health Department reached the school premises today. A food safety officer also accompanied them. Food samples were collected for testing. Meanwhile, residential school authorities stated that awareness camps are being organised to ensure cleanliness and hygiene. They also informed that the school’s water tanks had been cleaned during the summer and winter vacations last year. All necessary steps are being taken to prevent the spread of the infection, the authorities added.

Vice Principal NC Chakra informed that health check-ups were conducted about a week ago after some students complained of illness. Symptoms such as cold, fever, and jaundice were observed in a few students. Following preliminary treatment, they were sent back to their homes. Subsequently, similar symptoms were noticed among other students as well.

