Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident highlighting concerns over women’s safety in the state capital, Odisha police have arrested a man in connection with an alleged rape case reported from the Buddha Nagar area of Bhubaneswar. The survivor, a young woman living in rented accommodation, accused her live-in partner of sexually assaulting her.

According to police sources, the woman was residing in Buddha Nagar and had been living with the accused, identified as Bapini Sabat. Following a formal complaint lodged by the survivor, the Laxmi Sagar police station registered a case under relevant sections of the law and initiated an immediate investigation.

Acting on preliminary findings, police tracked the accused to Bada Bazaar area of Brahmapur, from where he was arrested. He was later brought to Bhubaneswar for further interrogation and completion of legal formalities.

Survivor sent for medical examination, probe begins

Officials said the survivor has been sent for medical examination, and her statement has been recorded as per procedure. Police are currently collecting evidence and examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged offence to establish the sequence of events.

The accused is expected to be produced before a local court, while further action will depend on the outcome of the ongoing investigation, police added.

The incident has once again drawn attention to issues of consent, safety, and legal safeguards within live-in relationships, particularly in urban areas like Bhubaneswar.

Also read: Shame cast over Odisha as another 13 yr-old raped by elderly man in Bhadrak