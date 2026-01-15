Bhadrak: In yet another shameful incident, a 13 year-old girl was allegedly raped by an elderly man while returning from school in Dhusuri area of Odisha's Bhadrak district. Police have detained the accused. His identity has not been disclosed yet. The man, believed to be in his fifties, was held after parents of the survivor filed a formal complaint.

As per preliminary reports, the teenager was returning from school when the man intercepted her. He then distracted the girl and took her to a secluded place where he allegedly raped her. The complaint stated that the minor fell unconscious and by the time she regained her senses, the accused had fled the spot. She returned home and narrated the ordeal to her parents after which they reached out to the police and filed a complaint at Aradi outpost.

Police informed that a case has been registered. The girl is currently in Chandbali hospital for medical examination. The accused man is in custody and is being interrogated, they said.

Disturbing surge in crimes against minors

The incident comes barely weeks after the horrific rape and murder of a Class 3 girl in Chandbali had triggered massive outrage across the state. While the accused had been arrested within hours from Jagatsinghpur, the case had kicked off a political storm with the Opposition blaming the BJP government for the rising number of assaults on minors and women and the surge in sexual violence dragging the State into disrepute.

Also read: Prime accused arrested in Bhadrak rape and murder case