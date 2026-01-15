Aska: In a major overnight operation, Aska police arrested 34 persons accused of various crimes in coordinated raids across Odisha's Ganjam district.

As part of the special operation, police conducted joint raids and arrested two individuals in connection with possession of 7 mm mouser pistols. The operation also led to the arrest of five persons involved in illegal liquor manufacturing and 27 persons from various gambling dens.

As per reports, the operation was led by Aska SDPO Santosh Kumar Jena and IIC Kulamani Sethi who carried out intensive checking near the Rushikulya river bridge at Kalasandhapur. During the check, two accused were apprehended, and police seized two 7 mm mouser pistols along with three rounds of ammunition from their possession. Police sources revealed that multiple criminal cases were already pending against the arrested accused at different police stations.

Multiple raids across district

Police are now investigating who the firearms were intended to target and the motive behind carrying the weapons.

Meanwhile, raids were also conducted in Balisira under Aska police limits and Rugumu village under Badagada police limits, where police destroyed around 3,000 litres of fermented liquor (wash) and seized 150 litres of illicit liquor, along with jaggery and urea used in its preparation. Five persons were arrested in connection with the illegal liquor trade.

In another major action, police raided gambling dens operating under the limits of Dharakote, Patapur, Hinjili, Badagada and Sheragada police stations. A total of 27 gamblers were arrested, and police seized cash amounting to ₹80,000 from their possession.

Confirming the details, SDPO Santosh Kumar Jena stated that the special operation was carried out to curb criminal activities and maintain law and order in the region.

