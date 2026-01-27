Chandabali: In a disturbing incident linked to illegal liquor sales, a man allegedly died by suicide after his daughter was assaulted and humiliated by a village kangaroo court in Chandabali block of Odisha's Bhadrak district. The incident, which took place in Charadia panchayat, has triggered widespread outrage in the area.

The deceased, whose identity has not been disclosed yet, reportedly took the extreme step following alleged torture and humiliation meted out to his daughter by a village kangaroo court over bootlegging accusations.

According to reports, villagers had been raising complaints about rampant illicit liquor trade in the panchayat since two weeks. Women of the village had united to stop the sale of illicit liquor in the area. As part of their protest, they vandalised six liquor outlets operating in the village. A written complaint was also lodged at Bansada police station. Acting on the complaint, police had summoned the alleged liquor traders and obtained written undertakings in the presence of villagers and self-help group members to stop the illegal trade. Despite this, liquor sales reportedly continued unabated.

Public punishment of woman drove father to take his own life

The situation escalated when members of self-help groups allegedly assaulted and subjected a woman to inhuman treatment over allegations of selling liquor. On December 24, a village meeting was convened where it was unanimously decided that no one would be allowed to sell liquor in the village. The following day, the woman again was accused of violating the decision by selling liquor after which villagers allegedly forced her to sit in the village square and subjected her to physical and mental torture. A so-called kangaroo court imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on her.

Although the woman reportedly paid ₹10,000, the village panchayat allegedly continued to demand the remaining amount and abused her using obscene language. Distressed by the continued harassment and public humiliation of his daughter, her father allegedly consumed poison, leading to his death. The incident has sparked serious concern over the rise of illegal village trials and the failure of law enforcement to prevent such acts. Police investigation into the matter is ongoing.

