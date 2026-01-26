Bhubaneswar: A Class-X student was electrocuted while lowering the National Flag after the celebration of 77thRepublic Day at a private coaching centre in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district today.

The incident took place in Kujang area of Jagatsinghpur. The deceased has been identified as Omm Prakash Dwivedy (15), son of Manas Kumar Dwivedy of Teragaon in Kendrapara district.

The minor boy was staying at his maternal uncle’s house at Samagol and studying at Kujang BB High School. He was also taking tuition at a private coaching centre, located at Kujang-Trilochanpur road.

As per reports, the students of the coaching centre celebrated the Republic Day (R-Day) by hoisting the National Flag on the rooftop of the building today morning.

Coaching centre owner detained

The students reportedly hoisted the Tricolour by a metal pipe. The minor boy got electrocuted while lowering the National Flag in the evening.

The metal pipe accidentally came in contact with live wires while the Class X student was lowering the flag, reports said.

The villagers immediately rushed the victim to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Soon after the incident, the Kujang police detained the owner of the private coaching centre, identified as Ashwini Kumar Nanda, and launched a probe into the incident.