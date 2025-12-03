Rayagada: Panic gripped local residents after a man sustained critical injuries following an elephant attack in Kalyansinghpur block of Odisha's Rayagada district here today morning. The victim, identified as Bala Sikeka (32), a resident of Buduni village, is currently undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital. The incident took place at around 6 am.

As per reports, Bala had gone out for his farm work when the tusker attacked him. He attempted to escape but the agitated pachyderm flung and trampled him, leaving him with a broken leg, fractures in the rib and multiple injuries in the abdomen area. Villagers heard his screams and rushed to his rescue while some of them tried to divert the elephant away. He was rushed to Kalyansinghpur community health centre but when his condition started deteriorating, doctors referred him to the district headquarters hospital.

Locals demand stricter vigilance by Forest Department

"We heard the noise and rushed to the spot, only to see the tusker attacking Bala. On seeing so many people, the elephant retreated and we rescued and immediately took Bala to the hospital. But doctors at the CHC asked to shift him to the DHH given the severity of the condition. He has sustained very serious injuries with tusk marks on the chest. His leg is fractured too," recounted an eyewitness.

"We spotted just one tusker today but a herd is currently roaming in the area and have been recently damaging crops," he added.

Meanwhile, locals demanded stricter patrolling by Forest personnel and compensation for the victim. They also alleged that poor monitoring by the Department is leading to such frequent incidents of human-animal conflicts.

