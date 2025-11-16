Bhuban (Dhenkanal): In a deeply disturbing incident, a man in Muruga village of Odisha’s Dhenkanal district allegedly forced his wife and five daughters — including a 15-day-old newborn — out of their home for not giving birth to a son.

The woman, identified as Sulochana Nayak, and her children have now been provided refuge at a Swadhar Kendra (Rehabilitation Home).

Woman and five daughters forced out over preference for a son

According to reports, Sulochana married Chaitanya Nayak of Gudiakateni village 14 years ago, and since then the couple had been living at her maternal uncle’s house in Muruga. Over the years, the couple was blessed with five daughters.

However, Chaitanya was reportedly unhappy with the birth of daughters and subjected Sulochana to regular physical and mental harassment for not bearing a male child. Matters worsened after the birth of their fifth daughter, a baby girl, just 15 days ago. Chaitanya allegedly ordered Sulochana to leave the house with all the children, forcing them out on a cold winter night.

With no place to go, the mother and her five children sought shelter at the Bhuban Community health Centre on Saturday night.

Upon learning of the incident, human rights activist Pushpanjali Rana reached the hospital and ensured that all six victims were moved to a rehabilitation home at Gandia in Dhenkanal district.

Police inaction raises serious questions in the case

Despite repeated complaints, the police have reportedly taken no action so far.

“My daughter had been staying at my parental home since her marriage,” said Mohana Nayak, Sulochana’s mother. “Chaitanya, who is in a relationship with another woman, tortured her after she gave birth to five daughters. I have complained at Bhuban Police Station in the last two months, but nothing has been done. I am a widow and have no support. I want justice for my daughter and grandchildren,” she added.

Local authorities are yet to respond to the allegations, and the matter continues to spark outrage within the community.