Dhenkanal: In a shocking incident, body of a minor girl - reportedly the offspring of an Armed Forces officer - was found under suspicious circumstances inside her house in Dhenkanal district of Odisha. The girl was identified as Basu Nag, daughter of NCC ( National Cadet Corps) Colonel CC Nag. Police recovered the body from the residence at Mahishapat Housing Board Phase-1 area, raising serious concerns over the circumstances surrounding her death.

Preliminary reports revealed that Basu, a Class VIII student, had been studying in Lucknow along with her mother. Both had recently travelled to Dhenkanal to celebrate the birthday of her younger brother.

Rope marks on neck raise questions; police examine all angles

Police sources said ligature marks were visible on the girl’s neck, while her hands were tightly clenched and legs bent. The unusual condition of the body has prompted investigators to examine whether the death resulted from foul play or suicide. "An inquiry has been initiated and efforts are on to examine all possible angles to determine circumstances leading to the minor’s death," they said.

Meanwhile, the development drew further attention after the officer reportedly barred media persons from accessing the house, fuelling more doubts about the circumstances of the case.

