Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari was shifted to AIIMS New Delhi on Thursday for further treatment after he complained of chest pain earlier this week.

According to reports, the senior BJP leader experienced discomfort in his chest on Tuesday evening and was immediately admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for medical evaluation and treatment.

Suresh Pujari diagnosed with coronary artery disease and triple vessel disease

Doctors later diagnosed him with coronary artery disease (CAD) with triple vessel disease (TVD), a condition in which all three major coronary arteries are significantly affected.

Following initial treatment and assessment, it was decided to shift the minister to AIIMS New Delhi for advanced cardiac care. He was transferred from Bhubaneswar at around 9 am on Thursday.

Hospital sources said that the minister’s health condition is currently stable, and he is under close medical supervision.