Bhubaneswar: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has been ranked No. 1 nationally among government healthcare facilities for health Record Linkage under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), marking a major achievement in India’s digital health ecosystem.

Award presented by Odisha Chief Secretary

The prestigious recognition was conferred during the Chintan Shivir organised by the National Health Authority (NHA) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, held in Bhubaneswar on January 19–20, 2026. The award was received by AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Biswas and IT Committee Chairman Dr. Manoj Kumar Mohanty from Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg.

National-level policy deliberations

The two-day Chintan Shivir brought together senior policymakers and health administrators from 27 states and seven Union Territories to review progress and outline the future roadmap of digital health initiatives under ABDM. Several senior officials from the NHA and state health departments were present at the event.

Leadership in digital health transformation

Dr. Ashutosh Biswas said the recognition reflects AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s leadership, commitment and excellence in implementing citizen-centric digital healthcare solutions under the guidance of Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda.

Key achievements under ABDM

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has achieved 42 lakh health record linkages and generated 19 lakh ABHA tokens. The institute has also successfully implemented the Scan & Pay facility, streamlining billing processes, reducing patient queues and enhancing overall hospital efficiency.

Boost to patient convenience and continuity of care

Health record linkage under ABHA enables secure, consent-based integration of patients’ OPD visits, lab reports, prescriptions and discharge summaries with their ABHA ID. This ensures paperless workflows, easy access to medical records, interoperability across institutions and seamless continuity of care nationwide.