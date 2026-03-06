Nayagarh: A jail warder posted in Nayagarh district of Odisha was found dead at his official quarters in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Police suspect the death to be a case of suicide.

Sources said the body was recovered from his quarters in the capital city, following which police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

Police officials said initial findings suggest that the warder may have taken the extreme step following a family dispute. However, the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway to determine the sequence of events leading to the death.

Officials said statements of family members and others close to the deceased are being recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.

Rising concerns over psychological stress among inmates and correctional staff

Meanwhile, incidents of suicide among undertrials and jail staff have increasingly drawn attention to the pressing issue of mental health within the prison system. Experts note that overcrowded prisons, prolonged trials, job-related stress, and limited access to psychological support can significantly impact the mental well-being of both inmates and correctional personnel. While undertrials often face anxiety, uncertainty, and social stigma, jail staff deal with demanding work conditions, long hours, and constant exposure to tense environments. Mental health professionals have repeatedly stressed the need for regular counselling, stress management programmes, and stronger institutional support mechanisms to prevent such tragedies and ensure the psychological well-being of those living and working within prisons.

