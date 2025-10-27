Cuttack: Two days after a man detained by Cuttack Tangi police suffered a brain stroke following alleged third degree torture in custody, Odisha police suspended Inspector-in-charge (IIC) Sibaprasad Bhadra on grounds of gross misconduct.

The suspension order No. 3355 - dated October 26 - was signed by Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania.

Issued under Rule 840 of the Police Manual Rules (PMR), 1940, the order stated that Bhadra will remain under the disciplinary control of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Cuttack Range, during the suspension period.

Disciplinary proceedings against the officer are being contemplated against the IIC for gross misconduct and illegal detention, pending further inquiry. Bhadra will continue to receive his Special Allowance (SA) and Dearness Allowance (DA) in accordance with Rule 90 of the Odisha Service Code, the order read.

The suspension was described as 'expedient in the interest of public service'.

Brain stroke triggered by custodial torture, kin allege

On October 22, the detainee Krupasindhu Pradhan (45), a local real estate broker Nandua village in Salagaon, was picked up by Tangi police over a land agreement dispute and taken into custody without any convincing ground for arrest. He was not just arbitrarily detained but also subjected to third-degree torture. Pradhan's family alleged that two of his work associates conspired with the police and falsely implicated him in a land contract dispute. They claimed that police even allowed the other party to enter the station and give death threats to Pradhan in their presence.

After two days in custody, the victim's health deteriorated and he suffered a brain stroke and was hospitalised. The stroke, which paralysed Pradhan's face, was allegedly triggered by extreme torture. He is currently undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital. Police however dismissed the allegations and said the detainee had high blood pressure which possibly precipitated the stroke.

