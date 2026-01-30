Balasore: Panic gripped students and parents after a gun was found in the school bag of a Class VIII student in Remuna block of Odisha's Balasore district on Thursday. The incident took place at Srijang High School which comes under Khantapada police limits in Remuna.

As per reports, the boy's classmates got to know that he was carrying a gun in his bag and immediately informed the class teacher.

The information was then conveyed to the headmistress-in-charge Sangita Jena, who rushed to the classroom. On checking the bag, it was confirmed that it contained a real firearm. As news of the incident spread, hundreds of anxious parents rushed to the school premises, demanding assurance of their children’s safety. The situation soon turned tense as irate parents staged a protest in front of the school and insisted that the student be issued a Transfer Certificate (TC) and expelled.

Tense moments as Police seize firearm

On being informed, Khantapada police ASI Uday Narayan Bhakta rushed to the school and seized the firearm. However, the situation turned chaotic when he attempted to escort the student out of the campus. As the ASI was in plain clothes, agitated parents mistook his actions as an attempt to protect the student and surrounded him in protest.

The tension eased after an SI arrived at the spot and engaged in discussions with the protesting parents. Nearly two hours later, the student was safely extricated from the crowd. Police officials said the student will be questioned in the presence of his parents to ascertain how he came into possession of the gun. The seized firearm will be sent to the forensic laboratory in Bhubaneswar for examination.

Further investigation is underway.

