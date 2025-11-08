Bhubaneswar: Police protection has been provided to the family members of slain BJP leader and senior lawyer Pitabas Panda in Odisha’s Berhampur city.

Four constables and a Havildar of Berhampur police have been deployed for round-the-clock protection of Panda’s family. Panda’s son had sought police protection after he reportedly received threat calls from unknown persons recently.

Pitabas Panda was shot dead on Oct 6

Panda, a member of Odisha State Bar Council, was shot dead by miscreants in Berhampur on October 6. Two bike-borne miscreants allegedly opened fire on Panda while he was returning home on his scooter around 10 pm.

Panda sustained bullet injuries in his chest and was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Panda had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress party ahead of the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Odisha. He was at the forefront in the fight against irregularities in Berhampur city and Ganjam district during the tenure of the previous government.

Former BJD MLA among 14 arrested in the murder case

The police have so far arrested 14 accused, including former BJD MLA Vikarm Panda and former Berhampur Mayor Pintu Das, in connection with the murder case.

The cops claimed that Panda was killed due to political as well professional rivalry with the former BJD MLA and the former Mayor of Berhampur.