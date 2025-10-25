Cuttack: A young man detained by police over a land agreement dispute was hospitalised in a critical condition following alleged third degree torture in custody in Odisha's Cuttack district. The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed yet, reportedly suffered a brain stroke and is currently undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital. The incident took place in Tangi police station.

Family members of the man have alleged that not only was he subjected to torture, police in nexus with the opposing party allowed the latter to enter the station and give death threats to the detainee.

Kin allege arbitary detention, police nexus with middlemen

As per reports, the victim, a real estate agent of Nandua village in Salagaon, was working with a few other brokers.However, the team had a fallout over some land deal transactions. On October 22, police turned up at the man's house at around 8 am and took him to custody over alleged irregularities in land deal contract.

While he was in custody, his work partners allegedly came over, abused him and even threatened to kill him in presence of police. A day later, when the victim suffered a brain stroke and his face was paralysed, police panicked and rushed him to the hospital. He was first taken to Tangi hospital and later to SCB MCH.

Family members alleged that the stroke was triggered by extreme torture in custody. They also said police, being complicit in the entire case, was in civilian clothes in the hospital to escape accountability and suspicion of foul play.

Police term allegations 'false'

Meanwhile, police dismissed all allegations and said the victim had high blood pressure which could have led to the stroke. Tangi IIC Sibaprasad Bhadra said there was no case against him. He also denied that the victim was detained for two days and subjected to torture leading to his health complication. On the other hand, Choudwar SDPO Umakant Nayak said a fraud case had been registered against the man.

The disparity in police statements are yet to be clarified.

