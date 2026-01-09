Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards enhancing digital governance and ensuring data security, the Odisha Government has decided to mandate the use of indigenous email and video conferencing platforms for official administrative work.

Indigenous platforms made mandatory

As per the directive, the indigenous email system @odisha.gov.in and Alap, a video conferencing platform developed by the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), will be compulsory for government officials at the block, district and state levels.

IT Department issues directive

The state Information Technology Department has formally communicated the decision to all secretaries and district collectors, directing them to ensure effective implementation of the new system across departments.

Boost to secure and self-reliant digital infrastructure

With the rollout of these indigenous platforms, all administrative communication and coordination will be routed through secure, government-owned digital systems. The initiative is aimed at reducing dependence on foreign platforms, safeguarding official data and promoting locally developed technology.

Focus on digital sovereignty

The move aligns with the state’s broader push for digital sovereignty and self-reliance, while streamlining official communication through a unified and secure digital ecosystem.