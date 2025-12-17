Puri: A photo of Lord Jagannath inside the Srimandir in Odisha's Puri has gone viral on social media, raising serious questions over the security arrangements at the shrine.

The viral image shows Lord Jagannath on the Ratna Singhasan inside the temple. The photo appears to have been taken from very close range.

The incident has triggered criticism, with servitors, devotees and the public questioning how such a photo could be captured despite strict checks.

Mobile phones and cameras are banned inside the Srimandir, and devotees are thoroughly checked before entry. However, the viral photo has raised serious doubts as to how a mobile phone managed to enter the temple premises.

Devotees have demanded a thorough investigation to find out how the photograph was taken and who is responsible for the breach.

The Singhadwara police have registered a case in this connection and started an investigation into the matter.