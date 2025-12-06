Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has rolled out the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana, a new welfare scheme offering Rs 51,000 in marriage assistance to eligible brides from economically weaker families.

The marriage aid scheme aims to ensure dignified, culturally respectful, and legally compliant marriages across the state.

Breakdown of the Rs 51,000 Assistance

Under the scheme, the total assistance amount includes:

Rs 35,000 transferred directly to the bride’s bank account via DBT

Rs 10,000 for a wedding gift kit containing items such as a saree, bangles, anklets, and rings

Rs 6,000 earmarked for event support during community marriages

Eligibility Criteria for Applicants

To qualify for the benefits:

Both bride and groom must be permanent residents of Odisha

Age limits: Bride (18–35 years) and Groom (21–35 years)

First-time marriages are preferred, but widow remarriage is fully eligible

Only one eligible woman per family can receive the benefit

Neither family should have availed marriage assistance under any other State or Central scheme

Priority Beneficiary Groups

The scheme accords special preference to:

Widows opting for remarriage

Persons with disabilities

Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs)

Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC)

Low-income households

All other applicants will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Application Process and Verification

Eligible couples must submit physical applications to the designated district-level Implementing Agencies.

These agencies will:

Verify eligibility

Check supporting documents

Forward cases to the District Level Committee for final approval

Statewide Implementation from 2025 to 2030

The scheme will be operational across all districts of Odisha from FY 2025–26 to FY 2029–30. Approval of applications will depend on district-level budget availability.