Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has rolled out the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana, a new welfare scheme offering Rs 51,000 in marriage assistance to eligible brides from economically weaker families.
The marriage aid scheme aims to ensure dignified, culturally respectful, and legally compliant marriages across the state.
Breakdown of the Rs 51,000 Assistance
Under the scheme, the total assistance amount includes:
- Rs 35,000 transferred directly to the bride’s bank account via DBT
- Rs 10,000 for a wedding gift kit containing items such as a saree, bangles, anklets, and rings
- Rs 6,000 earmarked for event support during community marriages
Eligibility Criteria for Applicants
To qualify for the benefits:
- Both bride and groom must be permanent residents of Odisha
- Age limits: Bride (18–35 years) and Groom (21–35 years)
- First-time marriages are preferred, but widow remarriage is fully eligible
- Only one eligible woman per family can receive the benefit
- Neither family should have availed marriage assistance under any other State or Central scheme
Priority Beneficiary Groups
The scheme accords special preference to:
- Widows opting for remarriage
- Persons with disabilities
- Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs)
- Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC)
- Low-income households
All other applicants will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Application Process and Verification
Eligible couples must submit physical applications to the designated district-level Implementing Agencies.
These agencies will:
- Verify eligibility
- Check supporting documents
- Forward cases to the District Level Committee for final approval
Statewide Implementation from 2025 to 2030
The scheme will be operational across all districts of Odisha from FY 2025–26 to FY 2029–30. Approval of applications will depend on district-level budget availability.