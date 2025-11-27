Cuttack: In a stern move to enforce administrative accountability, the Cuttack District Collector has ordered the withholding of salaries for the month of November for 91 government officials over their poor performance in addressing public grievances registered with the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell (CMGC).

List sent to treasury for implementation

The Collector sent the list of defaulting employees to the Cuttack Treasury Office, directing immediate action. These officials had reportedly failed to resolve grievances submitted through the Janasunani portal, despite repeated reminders and review meetings.

Officials across departments penalised

Those penalised include the Sub-Collectors of Athagarh and Banki, Block Development Officers, Tahsildars, and officials from departments such as police, public works, rural development, water resources, and RWSS. The decision reflects a push for stronger accountability across various administrative wings.

CM Grievance Cell expresses strong displeasure

The action follows strong dissatisfaction expressed by the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell over Cuttack district’s consistently poor performance in grievance disposal during Monday hearings. The district’s ranking in grievance resolution has reportedly continued to decline statewide.

Official communication highlights lapses

“Even after repeated persuasion and review meetings, the progress of disposal is not encouraging. The District’s position in disposal percentage is worsening across the State. CMGC has expressed utter displeasure over poor disposal of grievances received on the Monday CM Grievance Cell,” the letter issued to the Cuttack District Treasury Officer stated.